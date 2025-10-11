UAE Expresses Solidarity With Philippines After Deadly Twin Quakes

The UAE has expressed its solidarity with the Philippines following two deadly earthquakes that struck the southern part of the Asian country on Friday.

Two powerful quakes struck off the southern Philippines on Friday, killing at least eight people and triggering tsunami warnings.

The biggest of the quakes , with a magnitude of 7.4, hit about 20 kilometres (12 miles) off Manay town in the Mindanao region just before 10am (0100 GMT), according to the United States Geological Survey.

An aftershock with a magnitude of 6.7 rocked the same area almost 10 hours later, one of scores that followed the morning quake.

On Saturday, the UAE's Centre of Meteorology (NCM) reported another earthquake of magnitude 6 in the Philippines.

Earthquakes are a near-daily occurrence in the Philippines, which is situated on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic activity stretching from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) affirmed that the country extends its sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as to the Philippine government and the friendly people of the Philippines over this tragic incident.

Earlier, the UAE embassy in Manila urged UAE citizens currently in the Philippines to exercise caution due to the expected aftershocks of the earthquake that struck the southern parts of the Asian country.

The embassy also called on Emirati citizens there to adhere to the safety instructions issued by local authorities, contact the numbers 0097180024 or 0097180044444 in case of emergencies and register in the Twajudi service.

(With inputs from AFP)