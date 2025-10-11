Meity Hosts Pre-Summit Events For Indiaai Impact Summit 2026 At IMC 2025

MENAFN - KNN India)The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) today hosted a series of Pre-Summit events for the upcoming India–AI Impact Summit 2026 at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025 in New Delhi.

Addressing the event, S. Krishnan, Secretary, MeitY, highlighted India's inclusive approach to building impactful AI solutions.

“We have adopted innovative means by learning from the experiences of others to build viable projects and products that will truly make a difference for us. In partnership with the private sector, accessible to the public sector - ensuring a level-playing field for all providers, is both innovative and frugal. It ensures that with the least amount of resources we are able to ensure availability for all.”

“A number of international agencies have also found our approach very appealing, to build a model which can be used for the rest of the global South,” he added.

The Pre-Summit events brought together leaders from government, industry, academia, and global institutions to deliberate on how AI can drive inclusive, safe, and sustainable growth across the digital and telecom ecosystem.

Four high-level panel discussions delved into critical aspects of India's AI roadmap.

The first explored AI in Telecom for Social and Economic Impact, focusing on how AI can transform telecom infrastructure, connectivity, and service delivery for citizens and businesses.

The second, Building Trustworthy AI in Telecom, addressed frameworks to ensure transparent, safe, and people-centric AI deployment.

The third, Building India's AI Workforce Advantage, outlined strategies for developing a future-ready and inclusive AI talent ecosystem.

The fourth panel, AI for Inclusive Growth and Social Empowerment, highlighted AI-driven innovations that promote equity and social progress.

The Pre-Summit sessions witnessed participation from representatives of leading organisations including Reliance Jio, TCS, Tanla Platforms, BharatGPT-Corover, AWS, AMD, C-DOT, BITS Pilani, Google, Airtel, Netweb Technologies, UNESCO, Truminds Software Systems, and Microsoft.

(KNN Bureau)