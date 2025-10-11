Gold Rate Surges, Food Items Stable In Kabul Markets

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Gold and flour prices surged while that of other food items stayed stable during the outgoing week in Kabul, market sources said on Saturday.

Food items

Zmarai Safi, head of the Food Traders' Association, said the rate of a 49-kilogram sack of Kazakh flour increased from 1,450afs to 1,500afs.

But the prices of some essential food items remained unchanged during the week.

A 16-litre bottle of Malaysian cooking oil stayed stable at 1,600afs

A 24-kg bag of Pakistani rice cost 2,600afs, same rate as last week's

A 49-kilogram bag of Indian sugar cost 2,350afs



A kilogram of African black tea 380afs One kilogram of Indonesian green tea 350afs

Hamid Sufizada, a retailer at Dahna-i-Bagh market, put the retail price of a 49-kg bag of Kazakh flour at 1,550afs, a 24-kg bag of Pakistani rice at 2,650afs and a 49-kg sack of Indian sugar at 2,400afs.

A 16-litre bottle of cooking oil accounted for 1,650afs, one kilogram of black tea for 430afs and the same quantity of green tea for 400afs, he added.

Fuel prices

A worker at the Ahmadyar pump station told Pajhwok the price of one litre of petrol stayed unchanged at 75afs and diesel at 77afs.

Mohammad Jan Amin, a liquefied gas seller in Daha-i-Bagh locality, said the rate of one kilogram of the commodity sold for 53afs.

Gold prices up

Mohammad Fawad, a jeweller in Timor Shahi area, said the price of one gram of Arabian gold surged from 6,600afs to 6,850afs and the same amount of the Russian variety from 5,150afs to 5,450afs.

Haji Mohammad Hussain, owner of the Sadaqat Money Exchange Service, said one US dollar traded at 66 afs and 1,000 Pakistani rupees at 230afs.

During the previous week, one US dollar consumed 67afs and 1,000 Pakistani rupees 230afs.

