Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors Of Jasper, KBR, Spirit Aviation, And Molina To Contact The Firm About Their Rights In Filed Class Action Lawsuits

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR), KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR), Spirit Aviation Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLYYQ), and Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR)



Class Period: November 30, 2023 to July 3, 2025



Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 18, 2025



The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Jasper lacked the controls and procedures necessary to ensure that the third-party manufacturers on which it relied were manufacturing products in full accordance with cGMP regulations and otherwise suitable for use in clinical trials; (ii) the foregoing failure increased the risk that results of ongoing studies would be confounded, thereby negatively impacting the regulatory and commercial prospects of the Company's products, including briquilimab; (iii) the foregoing increased the likelihood of disruptive cost-reduction measures; (iv) accordingly, the Company's business and/or financial prospects, as well as briquilimab's clinical and/or commercial prospects, were overstated; and (v) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)



Class Period: May 6, 2025 to June 19, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 18, 2025



The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) KBR knew for months that the U.S. Department of Defense's Transportation Command (TRANSCOM) had concerns regarding HomeSafe's ability to fulfill its Global Household Goods Contract; (2) despite these concerns, the Company falsely claimed to investors that its partnership with TRANSCOM would continue to grow; (3) based on this fact, the Company's public statements throughout the Class Period were false and materially misleading; and (4) when the market learned the truth about KBR, investors suffered damages.

Spirit Aviation Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLYYQ)



Class Period: May 28, 2025 to August 29, 2025



Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 1, 2025



According to the complaint, after reorganization due to bankruptcy on April 29. 2025, Spirit's common stock was approved for listing on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "FLYY." Plaintiff alleges that during the class period, defendants failed to disclose that (i) Spirit was at substantial risk of being unable to meet certain of its debt and other financial obligations; (ii) Spirit was also at substantial risk of being forced to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection within a mere matter of months; and (iii) accordingly, defendants had overstated enhancements to Spirit's financial condition, liquidity, and overall business and operations, while simultaneously downplaying the negative impacts of adverse market conditions on the same.



On August 29, 2025, Spirit issued a press release disclosing that "the Company has filed voluntary petitions for Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York" and that "[t]he [Company's] shares are expected to be cancelled and have no value as part of Spirit's restructuring." On the next trading day, September 2, 2025, the NYSE suspended trading of Spirit's common stock. Following the foregoing disclosures and developments, Spirit's stock price fell $0.71 per share, or 58.2%, to close at $0.51 per share on September 3, 2025-the first day that the Company's common stock began trading on the over-the-counter ("OTC") market under the ticker symbol "FLYYQ."

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH)



Class Period: February 5, 2025 to July 23, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 2, 2025



The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) material, adverse facts concerning the Company's“medical cost trend assumptions;” (2) that Molina was experiencing a“dislocation between premium rates and medical cost trend;” (3) that Molina's near term growth was dependent on a lack of“utilization of behavioral health, pharmacy, and inpatient and outpatient services;” (4) as a result of the foregoing, Molina's financial guidance for fiscal year 2025 was substantially likely to be cut; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

