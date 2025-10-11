CE: All-Round Success Ensured For Macao Competition Zone Of National Games

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) MACAU, October 11 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, today called for collective effort to ensure the success of the Macao Competition Zone of the 15th National Games, and to showcase Macao's resolve and capabilities as a“City of Sports”, through athletic and spiritual achievements.

Mr Sam made the remarks at a flag presentation ceremony for the Macao delegation to the 15th National Games, the 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities, and the 9th National Special Olympic Games. The ceremony, held at Mong-Ha Sports Centre, saw Mr Sam present the flag of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) to the Macao delegation, and oversee a swearing-in of volunteers

In his address, Mr Sam emphasised the significance of the Games as the nation's premier sporting event, and one being co-hosted for the first time by Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao. It was not only a feast of sporting competition, but also a platform for advancing regional integration. Such responsibilities showed the trust and sense of aspiration that the Central Government has bestowed on Macao, therefore, the whole city must stay united, dedicating all-out effort to enable high-calibre competition through superior organisation of events.

In the upcoming Games, Macao will field a delegation of over 400 athletes for the National Games, and a combined delegation of over 180 athletes for the 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities, and for the 9th National Special Olympic Games.

Mr Sam encouraged the athletes to exceed even their current capabilities, strive to surpass their limits, champion an athletic spirit of perseverance and teamwork, and promote Macao's unique charm to people from the rest of the country.

This is not only a major event for athletes, but also a celebration of the volunteers assisting, said Mr Sam. Their indispensable role deserves applause. The warm welcome of the volunteers would be the hallmark of the event, while the professionalism of their services will form the cornerstone of seamless operations. They serve as Macao's finest ambassadors, and are an indispensable force, added Mr Sam.

The Chief Executive expressed unwavering confidence in the guidance and support of the Central Government; the close collaboration between Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao; and the joint efforts of the MSAR Government and all sectors of the society. Through passionate dedication, professionalism, and meticulous planning, Macao will strive – with the goal of hosting a gathering of“simplicity, safety, and brilliance” – to deliver a successful National Games, as well as the smooth execution of all tasks in the Macao Competition Zone.

Following today's ceremony, Mr Sam, in the company of the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ms O Lam, inspected facilities at the Mong-Há Sports Centre, to learn more about its day-to-day operations. During the visit, Mr Sam talked to users of the facility.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.