Health Guide: 3 Foods You Should Never Eat On An Empty Stomach

You can't eat all foods on an empty stomach. Some types of foods can harm your health. Here, we've listed the foods you shouldn't eat on an empty stomach, according to doctors.

Start your day with healthy food. Many start with tea or coffee, a bad habit. But other foods are also bad on an empty stomach, harming digestion and slowing metabolism.

Citrus fruits are healthy but avoid them on an empty stomach. Fruits like lemons and oranges are high in citric acid, which can irritate your stomach lining and cause problems.

While some praise black coffee, don't drink it on an empty stomach. It can disrupt stomach acids, leading to bloating, fatigue, weakness, and general irritation.

Stop eating fried foods like puris or kachoris for breakfast. These heavy items stress your digestive system and can damage your gut health if eaten on an empty stomach.

Now you know what to avoid, so what should you eat? Start your day with idli-sambar, dosa, bananas, boiled eggs, omelets, or oats for a healthy and easy breakfast.