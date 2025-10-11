403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Azerbaijani, Turkish Fms Brainstorm Middle East Situation
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. The situation in the Middle East and issues arising from the agreement on Gaza were discussed during the phone conversation between Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan today, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement, Trend reports.
The conversation also appreciated Türkiye's successful mediation efforts in this important agreement.
Additionally, the ministers exchanged views on bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Codego Launches Whitelabel Devices Bringing Tokens Into Daily Life
- Zeni.Ai Launches First AI-Powered Rewards Business Debit Card
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
- Ceffu Secures Full VASP Operating License From Dubai's VARA
CommentsNo comment