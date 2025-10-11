Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijani, Turkish Fms Brainstorm Middle East Situation

Azerbaijani, Turkish Fms Brainstorm Middle East Situation


2025-10-11 10:06:19
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. The situation in the Middle East and issues arising from the agreement on Gaza were discussed during the phone conversation between Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan today, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement, Trend reports.

The conversation also appreciated Türkiye's successful mediation efforts in this important agreement.

Additionally, the ministers exchanged views on bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

MENAFN11102025000187011040ID1110181923

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search