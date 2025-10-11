House Speaker: Jordan Forges Ahead Along Economic Modernization, Reform Path

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct 11 (Petra) -- Lower House Speaker Ahmad Safadi said Saturday Jordan is pressing ahead along a path of economic modernization and comprehensive reform to build an integrated national economy capable of competition regionally and internationally and based on partnership and production.Safadi was addressing the Fourth National Economic Forum, titled "Economic Integration: Reality and Ambition," organized by the Yasmin Foundation and attended by ministers, experts, economists, and public and private sector representatives."National economic integration is not a luxury, but a strategic choice compelled by the regional and economic reality, that requires redoubling efforts and unifying paths among various institutions," he told the gathering.Safadi said the Lower House backs any endeavor that serves the economy, improves lives, boosts investor confidence, and enhances Jordan as a stable, attractive, and promising regional hub.He pointed out that His Majesty the King, through the Economic Modernization Vision, has outlined a roadmap to guide Jordan in its second centennial toward comprehensive and sustainable economic transformation through accelerating growth, improving the quality of life, expanding the middle class, and offering equal opportunity to the country's sons and daughters."His Majesty has underlined that this vision transcends governments and is firm in its direction, as it stems from a solid national will and the values ??of the state of institutions," he told the gathering.On the Palestinian issue, Safadi saluted the steadfastness of "our people in Palestine, who faced the vicious war in Gaza, in one of the most brutal moments in modern history."The ceasefire in Gaza, he said, offers hope for a new path towards the restoration of the Palestinian people's right to life and dignity, expressing pride in Jordan's role in defense of the Palestinian cause, through efforts to halt the aggression, relief and medical support to Gaza, and pushing for a just and comprehensive solution based on the two-state solution.For his part, Minister of Investment Tariq Abu-Ghazaleh said economic integration is the theme of the next phase and the focus of action among all state institutions.Integration is not a mere slogan, but a working approach based on coordination, exchange of expertise, and joining forces by the public and private sectors to bring about sustainable growth across the Kingdom's governorates, he said.