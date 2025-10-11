403
Gaza Authorities Record 151 Martyrs, Including 116 Pulled Out From Rubble
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Oct 11 (KUNA) -- The local authorities declared on Saturday that it added to its records 151 martyrs, corpses of 116 of whom had been retrieved from under the rubble.
They said 71 Gazans were injured during the second day of the occupation troop withdrawal from the strip.
The casualty toll of the aggression, launched in early October 2023, rose to 67,682 martyrs and 170,033 injured. (end)
