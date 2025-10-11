403
Northern Military Zone Thwarts Infiltration Attempt
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Oct 11 (Petra) -- Northern Military Zone troops on Saturday blocked an infiltration attempt by six people on the frontier within its area of ??responsibility, the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces said.
The rules of engagement were applied against the individuals who tried to illegally cross the border, leading to their arrest and their transfer to relevant authorities, it said.
