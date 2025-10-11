Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Northern Military Zone Thwarts Infiltration Attempt


2025-10-11 09:05:12
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Oct 11 (Petra) -- Northern Military Zone troops on Saturday blocked an infiltration attempt by six people on the frontier within its area of ??responsibility, the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces said.
The rules of engagement were applied against the individuals who tried to illegally cross the border, leading to their arrest and their transfer to relevant authorities, it said.

MENAFN11102025000117011021ID1110181840

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search