Azerbaijani And Pakistani Foreign Ministers Parley Gaza Deal

2025-10-11 09:04:51
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. The Gaza agreement was discussed during the phone conversation between Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Pakistani counterpart Mohammad Ishaq Dar today, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement, Trend reports.

The conversation also discussed current and future strategic partnership relations between the two countries, regional security, and especially the situation in the Middle East.

