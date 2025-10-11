Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Media: Man Found Dead In Car In Kyiv Identified As Head Of Trading Academy

2025-10-11 09:04:43
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Suspilne Kyiv , which cited its own sources, "the deceased is Kostiantyn Hanich (also known as Kostya Kudo)."

Hanich was the co-founder and CEO of Cryptology Key, a major Ukrainian trading academy.

His death was confirmed on his Telegram channel KostyaKudo , which posted: "Kostiantyn Kudo has tragically passed away. The cause of death is being investigated."

Earlier reports said that police in Kyiv were investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an entrepreneur and blogger.

Law enforcement officers discovered the body of a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head inside his car on the morning of October 11. A firearm registered in his name was found nearby.

Preliminary reports indicate that the deceased was an entrepreneur and blogger whose work was related to cryptocurrency.

Photo: Kostiantyn Hanich / Instagram

