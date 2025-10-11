Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan And Lithuania Mark Composer Anniversaries With Joint Concert

2025-10-11 09:04:41
(MENAFN- AzerNews) A concert dedicated to the 140th anniversary of Azerbaijani composer Üzeyir Hacıbəyli and the 150th anniversary of Lithuanian composer Mikalojus Konstantinas Čiurlionis was held at the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic named after M. Magomayev.

Azernews reports that the event began with speeches by Kęstutis Vaškelevičius, Lithuania's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Azerbaijan, and Professor Farhad Badalbeyli, Rector of the Baku Music Academy named after Ü. Hacıbəyli. They highlighted the diplomatic and cultural ties between the two countries and celebrated the creative legacy of the two distinguished composers.

Following the speeches, cellist Əsmər Kərimli performed alongside the Üzeyir Hacıbəyli Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Lithuanian conductor Vilmantas Kaliūnas, delighting the audience with a repertoire honoring both Hacıbəyli and Čiurlionis.

