Azerbaijan And Lithuania Mark Composer Anniversaries With Joint Concert
Azernews reports that the event began with speeches by Kęstutis Vaškelevičius, Lithuania's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Azerbaijan, and Professor Farhad Badalbeyli, Rector of the Baku Music Academy named after Ü. Hacıbəyli. They highlighted the diplomatic and cultural ties between the two countries and celebrated the creative legacy of the two distinguished composers.
Following the speeches, cellist Əsmər Kərimli performed alongside the Üzeyir Hacıbəyli Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Lithuanian conductor Vilmantas Kaliūnas, delighting the audience with a repertoire honoring both Hacıbəyli and Čiurlionis.
