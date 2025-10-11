7 Martyred In D.I. Khan Police Training School Attack 5 Terrorists Neutralised, Says ISPR

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

-->

Dera Ismail Khan witnessed a brazen assault on its Police Training School by militants belonging to Fitna al-Khawarij, resulting in the martyrdom of six police personnel and a mosque imam, while security forces neutralised five attackers during the operation.

According to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the attack took place during the night between October 10 and 11. Militants attempted to breach the outer security of the training school. The law enforcement personnel on duty thwarted the attack with timely action. The militants also rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the school's main gate in a bid to breach the facility.

The ISPR further stated that three Fitna al-Khawarij militants were neutralised by police, while two others were trapped inside the building and eliminated during a targeted operation by security forces.

Also Read: Tribal Elders Condemn Statements Against Sohail Afridi, Vow Protest if Obstructed

During the intense exchange of fire, six courageous police officers lost their lives, including trainee personnel. The attack also left 12 police officers and an innocent civilian injured.

The assailants also targeted the school complex's mosque, desecrating the place of worship and killing the mosque's imam.

The ISPR confirmed that clearance operations are ongoing in the area, emphasizing that all cowardly and brutal elements involved in the attack will be brought to justice.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Condemns Attack

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the Fitna al-Khawarij terrorist attack on the D.I. Khan Police Training Center, paying tribute to the seven martyred personnel. Expressing heartfelt sympathy to the families of the fallen and praying for the speedy recovery of the injured, the minister lauded the bravery of the police in foiling the militants' nefarious plans.

Naqvi highlighted that the police courageously confronted the terrorists, thwarting their malicious intentions, and reaffirmed that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police have made unparalleled sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.