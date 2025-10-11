Rogers Launches Dial The Dugout Contests: Blue Jays Fans Can Win 500 Tickets To Each ALCS Home Game

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fans who cheer on Canada's team will be automatically entered into a draw to win a pair of tickets

TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers announced today its latest contests to give away 500 free tickets to every Blue Jays home game throughout the MLB Postseason.

"Start spreading the news, Canada," said John Schneider, Manager of the Toronto Blue Jays.“Show us your support by dialing the dugout to cheer on Canada's team."

Rogers is giving away 250 pairs of tickets to each Blue Jays ALCS home game to fans who dial the dugout. Fans can leave a message by calling or texting Schneider at 416-987-JAYS (English) or Russell Martin, former Blue Jays catcher, 514-807-JAYS (French), or by posting a message of support on social using #DialTheDugout for a chance to win one of 50 pairs of tickets.

Fans can also dial the dugout using pop-up Rogers phones appearing throughout the ALCS, beginning today in Toronto for a chance to win one of 200 pairs of tickets. See media advisory for details.

“Baseball fever is spreading across the country, and we want to give fans and customers the chance to experience the Postseason firsthand,” said Terrie Tweddle, Chief Brand and Communications Officer, Rogers.“Dial the Dugout is a fun and engaging way to rally the team and give back to Jays fans.”

Messages may be featured in social media or shared with the team during the Postseason. The company is also giving away Blue Jays Postseason tickets to its customers through Rogers Beyond the Seat including a grand prize contest for each series that includes a pair of tickets with airfare and accommodations. Rogers customers can visit rogers/bluejays to enter for a chance to win.

All tickets are non-transferable.

