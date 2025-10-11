MEDIA ADVISORY/PHOTO OPPORTUNITY: Rogers Dial The Dugout Pop Up Today At Union Station: Toronto Blue Jays Fans Can Win Tickets To ALCS Series
Launching today at Union Station in Toronto, fans can use a pop-up Rogers dugout phone to leave a message to cheer on the Blue Jays. Fans who leave a message for Blue Jays Manager John Schneider on the dugout phone between 10:00 am and 5:00 pm will have a chance to win one of 200 pairs of tickets for each ALCS game at Rogers Centre.
Fans can also leave a message by calling or texting Schneider at 416-987-JAYS (English) or Russell Martin, former Blue Jays catcher, 514-807-JAYS (French), or by posting a message of support on social using #DialTheDugout for a chance to win one of 50 pairs of tickets for each game.
Where: Union Station, Waiting Room (West Wing)
When: October 11, 2025 – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET. (Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow will be on site to dial the dugout at 10:00 am)
Rogers is Canada's leading communications and entertainment company and its shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). For more information, please visit rogers or
Rogers Media Contact
Rogers Communications Inc.
..., 1-844-226-1338
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Codego Launches Whitelabel Devices Bringing Tokens Into Daily Life
- Zeni.Ai Launches First AI-Powered Rewards Business Debit Card
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
- Ceffu Secures Full VASP Operating License From Dubai's VARA
CommentsNo comment