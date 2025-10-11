Tribal Elders Condemn Statements Against Sohail Afridi, Vow Protest If Obstructed

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Elders of the Shalobar and Malik Din Khel tribes have strongly condemned recent remarks by federal ministers and political figures concerning Sohail Afridi, calling them unacceptable and offensive to the tribal community.

At a press conference held at Bara Press Club, Shalobar elders Malik Zafar Afridi and Khalil Afridi criticized statements made by Federal Minister for Information Atta Tarar, Saman Bilour, and Qamar Zaman Kaira, asserting that no one has the right to insult the tribal people, particularly the Afridi community.

Malik Zafar Afridi said the opposition to Sohail Afridi stems solely from his middle-class background and origins in an underdeveloped area. He added,“If Maryam Nawaz were not the daughter of Nawaz Sharif, she might not even be considered for a clerk's position.”

The elders emphasized that Sohail Afridi is a true representative of the tribal people, working for development, employment, and peace in the region. They warned that any attempt to obstruct his path would trigger protests by the Shalobar tribe at all levels. They also urged the government to take action against those making derogatory statements about the tribal community.

Meanwhile, leaders of the Malik Din Khel tribe, Safeer Afridi and Nazir Jan Afridi, also held a press conference at Bara Press Club, strongly reacting to recent remarks by Federal Minister Atta Tarar, stating that accusations of terrorism against the tribes are unacceptable.

Safir Afridi said,“We are the people who have defended this country's borders for seventy years without any compensation. Calling us traitors is unjust and unfair.” He added that tribal youth are not traitors but a source of pride for the nation, and their voices must be heard rather than suppressed.

Nazir Jan Afridi stated that Sohail Afridi has become a symbol of an enduring sentiment, a voice for those long oppressed by deprivation, military operations, and injustice. He remarked,“When a young person speaks of justice, dignity, and peace, powerful circles feel threatened, but the voice of a nation cannot be silenced; it shapes history.”

Tribal elders concluded that Sohail Afridi today represents every Pashtun who desires to live with respect, peace, and justice.