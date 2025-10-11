Conference Participants On Missing Persons Visit Zangilan As Part Of Baku Dialogue
The delegation traveled to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, visiting Zangilan District as part of their program. During the trip, the participants visited the Victory monument located in the newly rebuilt Aghali village center.
The visitors were also briefed on the conditions created for the return of residents to Aghali village, one of the first smart villages reconstructed in the liberated territories.
It should be noted that a day earlier, conference participants visited a mass grave discovered in the Balligaya village area of Aghdara District and the former Shusha prison, where Azerbaijani captives were held during the Armenian occupation.
The visit aims to provide international participants with a deeper understanding of the human and humanitarian consequences of Armenia's aggression and to highlight Azerbaijan's ongoing efforts to address the issue of missing persons and support the safe return of displaced citizens to their ancestral lands.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Codego Launches Whitelabel Devices Bringing Tokens Into Daily Life
- Zeni.Ai Launches First AI-Powered Rewards Business Debit Card
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
- Ceffu Secures Full VASP Operating License From Dubai's VARA
CommentsNo comment