Conference Participants On Missing Persons Visit Zangilan As Part Of Baku Dialogue

MENAFN - AzerNews) As part of the Baku Dialogue on Missing Persons, participants of the international conference titled“Combining Efforts and Expanding Cooperation to Address the Problem of Missing Persons” have begun their visit to Zangilan,reports.

The delegation traveled to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, visiting Zangilan District as part of their program. During the trip, the participants visited the Victory monument located in the newly rebuilt Aghali village center.

The visitors were also briefed on the conditions created for the return of residents to Aghali village, one of the first smart villages reconstructed in the liberated territories.

It should be noted that a day earlier, conference participants visited a mass grave discovered in the Balligaya village area of Aghdara District and the former Shusha prison, where Azerbaijani captives were held during the Armenian occupation.

The visit aims to provide international participants with a deeper understanding of the human and humanitarian consequences of Armenia's aggression and to highlight Azerbaijan's ongoing efforts to address the issue of missing persons and support the safe return of displaced citizens to their ancestral lands.