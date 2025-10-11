Day 2 Lunch: Gill, Reddy Take India To 427 For 4

Photo Credit-X @BCCI

New Delhi – Skipper Shubman Gill treated the West Indies bowlers with utter disdain while inching closer to his 10th Test hundred as India piled on the visitors' misery, reaching 427 for four at lunch on the second day of the second Test here on Saturday. At the break, Gill was batting on 75 in company of Dhruv Jurel (7 batting).

Even as Yashasvi Jaiswal (175, 258 balls) was unfortunately run-out at the start of the day, Gill's concentration didn't waver with his boundary count reaching 11 fours along with a maximum, going into the break.

Nitish Kumar Reddy (43 off 54 balls), promoted to get some valuable batting time and prop up the score in quick time, added 91 for the fourth wicket in just 17.1 overs.

The best shot of the morning session and that too by a distance was the one that brought up Gill's second fifty of the series. With a packed off-side field, Jayden Seales bowled on middle-leg with Gill flicking it through the vacant mid-wicket region. When Justin Greaves was brought into the attack, his lack of pace allowed Gill to step out and loft him over mid-wicket for his first six.

Gill, who had decided to defend during the final hour of the opening day, came out with a different mindset.

It only helped that Anderson Phillip sprayed all over and was hit for a flurry of boundaries. A delivery on the pads was quickly dispatched behind square on the leg-side.