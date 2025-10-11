Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 9: Rishab Shetty Starrer Crosses ₹500 Crore Worldwide
Kantara Chapter 1 is making waves at the box office like a tsunami. In 9 days, the film has crossed the ₹500 crore mark worldwide. The earnings dipped on the 8th day, but saw a jump again on the 9th. Read the latest report
Directed by Rishab Shetty, the Kannada film 'Kantara Chapter 1' released on Oct 2 and has been earning big. On its 9th day, it collected about ₹22 crore.
Starring Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, and others, 'Kantara Chapter 1' has collected around ₹359.40 crore in India in 9 days, surpassing the ₹350 crore milestone.
Talking about worldwide collection, Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara Chapter 1' has crossed the ₹500 crore mark. After 9 days, its global gross is about ₹503.75 crore.
'Kantara Chapter 1' is the second highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 at the domestic box office, right behind 'Chhaava' (Hindi) which earned ₹601.54 crore.
Thanks to its massive earnings, 'Kantara Chapter 1' has reached nearly 200% profit in just 9 days. Made on a budget of ₹125 crore, its profit is already 187.8%.
