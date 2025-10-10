Kushykush Recreational Dispensary Unveils New Vacuum-Sealed Flower Line: Premium Quality At An Unmatched Price

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) South Milwaukee dispensary expands product lineup with seven new strains packaged for freshness and consistency.

South Milwaukee, WI, Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kushykush Recreational Dispensary, located at 217 N Chicago Ave, today announced the highly anticipated launch of its new line of premium, vacuum-sealed cannabis flower. This launch is a defining moment for the Kushykush brand, reflecting the company's commitment to delivering exceptional quality and value to customers across the entire Greater Milwaukee and Waukesha areas.

The products also showcase the brand's focus on elevating the consumer experience through superior product integrity and attractive pricing. The newly released strains are packaged immediately after cure using advanced vacuum-sealing technology to maintain maximum freshness, potency, and aroma – a key differentiator in the regional market.

“Our customers deserve the best, and 'best' means two things: uncompromising quality and real value,” says Jason Baue, Media Contact for Kushykush.“By introducing these meticulously preserved strains, we are ensuring that the cannabis our customers receive is as fresh as the day it left the farm. Launching these premium 28-gram offerings at just $150 is our way of making a premium experience accessible to everyone.”

The New Cannabis Line-Up and Focus on Customer Privacy

The new product launch features seven sought-after cannabis strains, each selected for its unique profile and exceptional quality. The new collection now available at Kushykush includes:



Tropical Cherry

Purple Punch

Ice Cream Cookies

Truffles

Lemon Gelato Durban



Kushykush guarantees a personalized and efficient experience, both in-store and online. To support customer privacy, deliveries are made in an unmarked car by a professional driver, looking just like a simple sandwich delivery. This discreet service extends to communities within a 50-minute radius of South Milwaukee.

This includes:



Brookfield

Mequon

Menomonee Falls

Waukesha

Oconomowoc

River Hills

Whitefish Bay

Bayside

Fox Point

Franklin

Greendale

Wauwatosa

Oak Creek

Brown Deer Shorewood







Customers can explore and shop the full range of new vacuum-sealed flower and place orders for in-store pickup or discreet delivery at .





About Kushykush Recreational Dispensary

Kushykush Recreational Dispensary, headquartered in South Milwaukee, WI, provides licensed recreational cannabis products that are organically and indoor-grown by expert agronomists. Partnering with DEA-compliant testing facilities, Kushykush ensures safety, quality, and compliance while offering customers premium flower strains, in-store service, and discreet delivery options across the Greater Milwaukee region.

Disclaimer: Cannabis products are intended for use only by adults aged 21 and older. All products referenced are offered in compliance with applicable Wisconsin state laws. Kushykush Recreational Dispensary does not make any health or medical claims regarding cannabis products. Consumption may impair judgment and is not advised when driving or operating machinery.

Company Name: Kushykush Recreational DispensaryContact Person: Jason BaueLocation: 217 N Chicago Ave, South Milwaukee, WI 53172Contact Number: 262-236-5521Email: ...eCountry: United StatesWebsite: