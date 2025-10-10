Mondelēz 2024 Snacking Made Right Report: Sustainable Packaging

HIGHLIGHTS



Approximately 96% packaging designed to be recyclable (11) Approximately (4.6)% reduction in overall virgin plastic (vs. 2020) (12)

STRATEGIC APPROACH

We believe that by improving our packaging and measuring our performance, we can make progress towards our long-term aim of advancing our support for a more circular economy for packaging.

CIRCULARITY IN PRACTICE

Working to help advance a more circular economy demands infrastructure development, investment, an enabling policy and regulatory environment, and cooperation between multiple stakeholders.

There are many challenges that may impede the advancement of a circular economy for packaging, including a landscape of disconnected national and sub-national policies, the need to transform complex global supply chains, and the sourcing of high cost and limited availability materials.

Collaboration is key to overcoming challenges and achieving progress. We collaborate with many companies and other stakeholders on topics ranging from innovation of more sustainable alternative materials to helping develop enhanced policies, including Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR). While impact from collaboration requires time to coordinate and deploy resources across many companies, we continue to make steady progress together.

Demonstrating our commitment to collaboration, in 2024 we continued to co-chair the CGF Plastic Waste Coalition of Action (PWCoA) Taskforce on Flexible plastic packaging, advancing important work to align consumer packaged goods companies on common requirements for flexible paper packaging and principles for effective EPR that includes flexible plastic packaging.

ACTION PLANS AND PROGRESS

We aim to remove unnecessary packaging and simplify packaging materials across the business. Our three part approach includes:

Significant progress has been made across the company to integrate our Global Sustainable Packaging Strategy into our local business strategies and roadmaps. In 2024 we continued to work with our local market and brand teams through workshops and training to help advance locally relevant programs for more sustainable packaging.

We believe that cross-functional collaboration is critical to our success and ability to deliver more sustainable solutions for packaging, especially in these areas:



New innovative materials that support increased circularity and meet the quality and safety requirements of our products.

Sourcing of new technologies such as materials made from recycled plastic. Globally consistent support for policy development and advancement of infrastructure.

By building on our strong foundations, we continue to move closer to meeting our goals and advancing our support for a more circular economy for packaging.

GOALS AND METRICS

SUSTAINABLE PACKAGING GOALS



5% recycled plastic content by 2025

98% or more of our packaging designed to be recyclable by 2025

5% reduction in virgin plastic by 2025 (vs. 2020) 25% reduction in virgin rigid plastic by 2025 (vs. 2020)

