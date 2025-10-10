Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Says Nobel Peace Winner Machado 'Personally Called'- Jokes, 'I Didn't Say Give It To ME'

2025-10-10 09:00:32
(MENAFN- Live Mint) U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that Nobel Prize winner Maria Corina Machado "personally called him and said she accepted the prize in his honor', after the White House said earlier in the day that the Nobel Committee had chosen "politics over peace."

Watch here:

The White House had criticized the Nobel Committee's decision to grant the peace prize to the Venezuelan opposition leader instead of Trump, who aggressively lobbied for the award and touted his role in brokering international ceasefire deals, Reuters reported.

