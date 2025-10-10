Upgrading Homes With HGM Frameless Glass Options In New Oxford, PA

MENAFN - GetNews)



Homeowners in New Oxford looking to refresh their bathrooms with a modern, open design have a trusted option close to home. HGM Glass, based in Hanover, offers custom installation of frameless shower doors in Oxford, PA, helping residents create brighter, more spacious bathrooms with a polished, spa-like finish.

From historic houses near the square to newer developments across Adams County, the team at HGM Glass brings precision and craftsmanship to every project. The company specializes in cutting and installing custom glass that fits seamlessly into any layout, offering both elegance and function.

“Bathrooms are one of the most used spaces in any home, and the right design choices can completely change the way people feel about them,” said Morgan Miller, spokesperson for HGM Glass.“Our frameless glass options are designed to bring in light, maximize space, and provide that high-end finish people are looking for.”

Along with frameless shower doors, the company provides a wide range of glass shower enclosure that complement both traditional and modern styles. Each enclosure is carefully measured and installed to ensure durability, clean lines, and a custom fit that elevates the look and feel of the bathroom.

For residents planning bathroom upgrades, HGM Glass serving New Oxford, P offers step-by-step guidance from consultation through installation. Homeowners can expect a hands-on approach that makes the process simple while delivering results designed to last.

“Our goal is to make the process simple and stress-free,” Miller added.“From measurements to installation, we handle every step with care so homeowners can focus on enjoying the finished result.”

For more information on frameless shower doors, custom enclosures, and other glass solutions, visit hgm-glas and contact the Hanover office.

About HGM Glass

HGM Glass is a locally owned glass and mirror company based in Hanover, Pennsylvania. The company specializes in custom shower doors, mirrors, and glass installations designed to bring light, space, and style to homes throughout South Central Pennsylvania. With a focus on quality materials and professional installation, HGM Glass helps homeowners achieve durable, elegant finishes that enhance everyday living.