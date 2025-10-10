France Defeats Azerbaijan In World Cup Qualifier In Paris
The match, which took place at the Parc des Princes stadium, ended with a 3-0 victory for the home team.
Kylian Mbappé, Adrien Rabiot and Florian Thauvin scored for the French national team.
The match was refereed by Norwegian FIFA referee Rohit Saggi.
After three rounds, the Azerbaijani team is in last place in the group.
The team led by Ayhan Abbasov will play its fourth match in the group on October 13 in Poland against Ukraine.
