Documentary On The Work Of Catholic Sculptor Timothy Schmalz To Premiere October 16 At Cinema Village, New York

EINPresswire/ -- “Angels Unawares” Documentary on Sculptor Timothy Schmalz to Premiere in New York

Award-winning director Nicolas Rossier explores art, faith, and beauty in his new film, debuting at the New York Shorts International Film Festival.

Premiere: Thursday, October 16, 2025 – 6:00 PM

Venue: Cinema Village, 22 E 12th St, New York, NY 10003

Agoras Media is proud to announce the premiere of Angels Unawares, a new documentary film that delves into the life, work, and spiritual journey of acclaimed Canadian sculptor Timothy Paul Schmalz. Known worldwide for his profound religious sculptures—including the iconic Homeless Jesus—Schmalz has spent over two decades transforming sacred scripture into monumental works of art displayed in holy sites across the globe.

“Angels Unawares “invites viewers into the world of Timothy Schmalz, a sculptor whose monumental works bring scripture to life with raw power and profound beauty. From “Homeless Jesus “to other Gospel-inspired works, the film reveals an artist consumed by eternal truths and fearless devotion. Audiences of all backgrounds will be moved by Schmalz’s vision, where art serves as a bridge between the spiritual and the universal. The film offers an intimate glimpse into Schmalz’s creative process, devotion, and mission to convey what he calls “eternal truths” through his sculptures. From St. Peter’s Basilica to the streets of Toronto, his art challenges and inspires, inviting reflection on the spiritual dimension of the human experience.

“I’m taking what I perceive as eternal truths and trying to bring them into light, into physical existence,” Schmalz reflects in the film. “When I create a new piece that glorifies Christ, I feel absolutely happy and compelled to create more.”

Director Nicolas Rossier emphasizes that the film is more than a portrait of an artist: it is a meditation on faith, beauty, and the role of art in revealing the sacred. “When I saw his art online, I was instantly in awe. It was raw, majestic, and profoundly moving. Even a non-faithful person could be touched by it. You can’t look away,” Rossier says. “With so much news dominated by conflict and political division, there is a real hunger for stories that offer hope. I believe the film highlights the positive principles of the Gospel—compassion, service, and unity—in a way that can resonate far beyond the Christian community.”

About Timothy Schmalz

Timothy Paul Schmalz is an internationally renowned Canadian sculptor whose works, including the iconic Homeless Jesus, are displayed in sacred and public spaces around the world. His sculptures explore themes of faith, compassion, and human dignity.



About Nicolas Rossier

Nicolas Rossier is an award-winning independent filmmaker and journalist. His documentaries explore social justice, politics, and the human condition.



About the New York Shorts International Film Festival

The New York Shorts International Film Festival is one of the city’s premier showcases for short-form cinema, celebrating filmmakers from around the world.



For press inquiries, interviews, or screening opportunities, please contact:

Agoras Media

Email: ...