Joint US-Qatari Air Force Facility Coming Up In Idaho, Announces Pete Hegseth Day After Israel-Hamas Peace Deal

A joint US-Qatari Air Force facility will be built in Idaho, United States, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced on Friday, October 10. Speaking with the reporters, Pete Hegseth said the facility will be built at Mountain Home Airbase in Idaho, terming it as another example of US-Qatar partnership. The deal was announced by Pete Hegseth and Qatari Minister of Defense Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani at the Pentagon.

Pete Hegseth said“Today we're signing a letter of acceptance to build a Qatar Emiri air force facility at the Mountain Home Airbase in Idaho. It's just another example of our partnership.”

According to the reports, the Air Force facility would host a contingent of Qatari F-15s and pilots. The agreement between the US and Qatar includes training to Qatari pilots alongside US soldiers.

“The location will host a contingent of Qatari F-15's and pilots to enhance our combined training, increase lethality, interoperability, it's just another example of our partnership. And I hope you know, your excellency, that you can count on us,” Hegseth said.

Earlier on September 29, Donald Trump signed an executive order assuring“the security of the state of Qatar.” It read that the“United States shall regard any armed attack on the territory, sovereignty, or critical infrastructure of the State of Qatar as a threat to the peace and security of the United States.”

The US-Qatar deal has come a day after Israel and Hamas agreed to cease fire and exchange prisoners , in a deal mediated by the United States. Qatar was a key mediator in the Hamas-Israel conflict.

Earlier on Thursday, October 9, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Hamas have“signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan.”

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Donald Trump said, "This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace."

"All Parties will be treated fairly! This is a GREAT Day for the Arab and Muslim World, Israel, all surrounding Nations, and the United States of America, and we thank the mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey, who worked with us to make this Historic and Unprecedented Event happen. BLESSED ARE THE PEACEMAKERS!" he added.