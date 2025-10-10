Varengold Bank AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous

Varengold Bank: Special audit completed

10.10.2025 / 09:13 CET/CEST

Hamburg, 10/10/2025 – As announced in the press release dated 16 September 2025, the bank received notification yesterday that the supervisory measures associated with the special audit will be lifted on 31 October 2025 and that the appointment of the special representative will also end on 31 October 2025.

This means that the special audit of business operations pursuant to Section 44 of the German Banking Act (KWG) has been fully completed after more than three years. Beyond the measures already communicated in the press release, BaFin has not announced any further consequences or fines in connection with the special audit. The completion of the special audit is an important milestone in the bank's transformation. With a clear strategy and optimised structures, the bank will continue to pursue its business objectives with commitment.

About Varengold Bank AG Varengold Bank is a German credit institution founded in Hamburg in 1995 with an additional location in Sofia In the Corporate Clients/Fintech (Marketplace Banking) segment, the Bank offers young, digital companies financing solutions that enable them to refinance their corporate and consumer loans or leasing or factoring receivables. In the Corporate Clients/Energy Transition segment, the bank focuses in particular on financing projects in the renewable energy sector.

Varengold Bank AG is registered with the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority under no. 109 520 and is also connected to the Compensatory Fund of German Banks (EdB). The Varengold stock (ISIN: DE000A40ZUV2) is listed on the open market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. For more information, see /en.

Contact: Ms. Sanja Schultz-Szabo (Head of Corporate Development) 10.10.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

