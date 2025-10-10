Varengold Bank: Special Audit Completed
Varengold Bank AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous
Hamburg, 10/10/2025 – As announced in the press release dated 16 September 2025, the bank received notification yesterday that the supervisory measures associated with the special audit will be lifted on 31 October 2025 and that the appointment of the special representative will also end on 31 October 2025.
The completion of the special audit is an important milestone in the bank's transformation. With a clear strategy and optimised structures, the bank will continue to pursue its business objectives with commitment.
Varengold Bank is a German credit institution founded in Hamburg in 1995 with an additional location in Sofia In the Corporate Clients/Fintech (Marketplace Banking) segment, the Bank offers young, digital companies financing solutions that enable them to refinance their corporate and consumer loans or leasing or factoring receivables. In the Corporate Clients/Energy Transition segment, the bank focuses in particular on financing projects in the renewable energy sector.
Disclaimer on forward-looking statements / no duty to update
This communication contains forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Future results may differ materially from those currently expected, namely due to various risk factors and uncertainties such as changes in the business, economic and competitive situation, fluctuations in exchange rates, uncertainties regarding legal disputes or investigations, and the availability of financial resources. The reader should therefore not over-rely on these statements, particularly in connection with contracts or investment decisions. Varengold Bank AG assumes no responsibility for updating the forward-looking statements contained in this communication.
This announcement does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities of Varengold Bank AG in the United States of America, Germany or any other jurisdiction. This announcement does not constitute a recommendation regarding the placement of the securities described in this announcement.
10.10.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Varengold Bank AG
|Große Elbstraße 39
|22767 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 / 668649-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40 / 668649-49
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|DE000A40ZUV2
|WKN:
|A40ZUV
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2211000
|
2211000 10.10.2025 CET/CEST
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
