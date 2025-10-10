Waka Flocka Flame To Headline Nightly College Tour Launch In Austin

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Promotional poster featuring Waka Flocka Flame and Nightly DNA"Waka Flocka Flame will headline the launch of the Nightly College Tour at Empire Garage in Austin, TX on November 13, 2025. The event marks Nightly's official debut in Austin and kicks off a nationwide college tour blending music, culture, and community.

Waka Flocka Flame will headline the official launch of the Nightly College Tour on Thursday, November 13, 2025 at Empire Garage in Austin, TX. The concert brings one of hip hop's most iconic voices in college culture to Austin, marking the debut of Nightly in the city.

The Nightly College Tour blends nationally recognized artists with the energy of campus nightlife. Each stop is designed as a high-production concert experience powered by student ambassadors and campus culture. Austin is the first city to host the tour, with additional universities scheduled through 2025 and 2026.

Opening the night is Nightly DNA , the resident DJ collective of Nightly and the first act signed to Nightly Records . Their performance at Empire Garage will set the stage for Waka Flocka's headlining set and showcase Nightly's commitment to building its own talent alongside national stars.

Waka Flocka Flame, known for hits including“No Hands” and“Grove St. Party”, has long been associated with college anthems and party culture. His Austin performance will officially launch the Nightly College Tour and establish the brand as a rising force in the student live events space.

“Nightly is not just promoting concerts. We are building a movement,” said Thomas Owen, founder of Nightly.“Austin is the perfect place to launch because it is a city that thrives on music, energy, and community. November 13 is the beginning of something bigger than one show.”

Tickets are available now at Night . The Austin stop is presented in partnership with Fetii.

About Nightly

Nightly is a live events movement creating unforgettable cultural moments for the next generation. Founded in Dallas by Thomas Owen, Nightly blends national touring talent with campus-driven promotion to deliver high-energy concerts and experiences that resonate with college audiences. With roots in Texas and a growing presence across major universities, Nightly's mission is to make nightlife meaningful, memorable, and community-driven.