“Threatened And Abused”: Bengaluru Uber Auto Driver Arrested After Northeast Woman's Viral Post

Bengaluru: In a deeply troubling incident that has drawn widespread attention on social media, a woman from Northeast India shared her ordeal of being harassed and abused by an Uber auto driver in Bengaluru on October 2, 2025. The incident occurred around 7:00 pm when the driver, identified as Pavan HS, allegedly threatened the woman, demanded money, abused her verbally, and even attempted to physically attack her. The video she recorded captures the driver's aggressive behaviour, which has sparked outrage online.

How the Confrontation Began?

According to the woman, the Uber app showed that her ride had arrived, but the driver failed to reach her location even after 5–7 minutes of waiting. She called him multiple times and shared her exact location, but he still did not show up. Running late, she cancelled the ride and opted for another auto. Despite the cancellation, the first driver deliberately appeared on the road shortly thereafter, seemingly with malicious intent.

Abuse and Threats Captured on Video

The woman alleges that the driver blocked her path, started verbally abusing her in the local language, and tried to hit her. When she requested him to speak in Hindi, which she could understand, he refused. The woman began recording the incident after he attempted to strike her. Interestingly, the driver was also recording her from the start. She emphasised that she would have had no issue paying him politely, even for a missed ride, had he behaved respectfully.

Allegations of Discrimination

The woman described the incident as an act of discrimination, highlighting that the driver's hostility appeared to stem from her Northeast origin. She questioned whether being local gave him the authority to harass, intimidate, or look down on her. The episode has raised concerns about the safety of women, particularly those from Northeast India, while travelling in urban areas like Bengaluru.

Police Action and Uber Response

Following the viral video, Bengaluru Police sought more details from the woman regarding the incident. Pavan HS, the accused auto driver, has been taken into custody at Kothanur Police Station. Uber India has issued an apology for the incident and stated that it is reviewing the matter internally.

Appreciation for Law Enforcement

The woman expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the Bengaluru Police, especially the Kothanur Police team, for their prompt and effective action. She praised their swift response, dedication, and commitment to protecting citizens and upholding the law, emphasising that such intervention is crucial for the safety of all commuters.