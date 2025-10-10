Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Supreme Court Asks Centre To Respond To Demand To Fix Timeline To Restore Statehood To Jammu & Kashmir

Supreme Court Asks Centre To Respond To Demand To Fix Timeline To Restore Statehood To Jammu & Kashmir


2025-10-10 03:10:16
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre to respond to the demand to fix a timeline to restore statehood to Jammu & Kashmir.

A Bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran asked Centre to file its response within six weeks, Bar and Bench reported.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)

MENAFN10102025007365015876ID1110177052

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search