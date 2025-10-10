403
Supreme Court Asks Centre To Respond To Demand To Fix Timeline To Restore Statehood To Jammu & Kashmir
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre to respond to the demand to fix a timeline to restore statehood to Jammu & Kashmir.
A Bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran asked Centre to file its response within six weeks, Bar and Bench reported.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)
