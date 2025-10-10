Aspetar World Conference Attracts Over 1,000 Participants From 74 Countries

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Aspetar World Conference 2025 commenced yesterday at the Aspire Dome, drawing over 1,000 specialists from 74 countries.

This international gathering underscores Qatar's growing prominence as a hub for sports medicine and medical tourism. The opening ceremony was graced by the Minister of Public Health H E Mansour bin Ibrahim bin Saad Al Mahmoud, and Director General of Hamad Medical Corporation H E Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Suwaidi, alongside distinguished medical and academic figures from Qatar and the global sports medicine community.

In his opening address, Acting Director General of Aspetar Hospital Khalid bin Ali Al Mawlawi, emphasised the institution's pivotal role as a global leader in sports medicine. He highlighted Aspetar's commitment to fostering excellence, innovation, and collaboration in athlete health and performance.



“This conference is a testament to Aspetar's position on the world stage,” Al Mawlawi stated.

“Over the next three days, participants from over 74 countries will share cutting-edge research, medical advancements, and innovative practices, pushing the boundaries of sports medicine to new heights.”

Al Mawlawi underscored that Aspetar is more than a hospital-it serves as a global knowledge hub and a platform for international collaboration. By partnering with global experts, Aspetar drives innovation to enhance athlete care and elevate sports medicine standards worldwide. He also announced that Aspetar will host the International Rehabilitation Conference in 2026 and the second Aspetar Global Conference in 2027, coinciding with the hospital's twentieth anniversary, further solidifying Qatar's status as a key destination for medical tourism.

CEO of Aspetar and Conference President Dr. Abdulaziz Jaham Al Kuwari expressed pride in the robust scientific program, crediting the organisational efforts that have positioned Aspetar as a leader in sports medicine research and innovation.

The first day featured impactful scientific lectures addressing critical topics in sports medicine.

A keynote by Professor Jane Thornton of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) focused on health priorities for Olympians, emphasising the IOC's strategies to safeguard athlete well-being. Thornton urged the global sports community to support initiatives promoting a healthier world through sport.

FIFA's Medical Director Dr. Andrew Massey, and Dr. Guido Pieles from Aspetar delivered a session on FIFA's medical strategies for injury prevention. They discussed tournament preparation and cardiac screening for youth football players, highlighting protocols to ensure long-term player health. Other sessions explored innovations in foot and ankle surgery, cartilage repair, and the integration of biomechanics and neuroscience in football medicine. Aspetar's experts presented analyses of surgical techniques, their effects on performance, and strategies to enhance recovery, showcasing advancements in injury prevention and athletic outcomes.

The conference garnered significant media attention, with over 50 local and international outlets covering the event, reinforcing its status as a leading platform for sports medicine advancements. Alongside the conference, an international exhibition featured key partners and sponsors, showcasing cutting-edge technologies and solutions in sports healthcare. Attendees engaged actively with exhibitors, fostering knowledge exchange and professional networking in this dynamic field.

The conference will continue for two more days, offering specialised sessions and workshops to drive innovation in athlete health and performance across various sports.