Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Rain Forecast Issued For THESE Places

Kolkata Weather: Due to a cyclonic circulation over South Bangladesh and adjoining areas, the monsoon isn't leaving West Bengal just yet. Light to moderate rain and gusty winds are forecast for several districts of South Bengal, including Kolkata

There's no relief from the long spell of rain for now. A major weather update has arrived. According to the Met department, the monsoon isn't withdrawing yet. The rain will continue today. However, there's no chance of heavy rain in North or South Bengal for now.

According to the Alipore Met Office, a cyclonic circulation is present over South Bangladesh and nearby areas. This circulation, now weakened, is also over North Odisha, causing scattered showers.

Today, Friday, rain is likely in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, Nadia, North & South 24 Parganas, East & West Medinipur, and Jhargram. Expect light to moderate rain with 30-40 km/h gusts. The city's max temp will be 31°C.

There's a chance of thunderstorms with rain on Saturday. It might rain in North & South 24 Parganas and East & West Medinipur districts. Gusty winds will accompany the rain. A yellow alert is in effect for these districts. Overall, the rain will continue, offering no immediate relief.

There's no chance of heavy rain in North Bengal. However, eight districts will see light to moderate showers. The rain in North Bengal will continue until next Wednesday, resulting in scattered weekend showers.