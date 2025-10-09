Educational Development Corporation Announces Fiscal 2026 Second Quarter And Year To Date Results

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Tulsa, Oklahoma--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2025) - Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ: EDUC) ("EDC", or the "Company"), a publishing company specializing in books and educational products for children, today reports financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended August 31, 2025. Second Quarter Summary Compared to the Prior Year Second Quarter

Net revenues were $4.6 million compared to $6.5 million.

Average active PaperPie Brand Partners totaled 5,800 compared to 13,900.

Loss before income taxes were $(1.8) million, compared to $(2.5) million.

Net loss totaled $(1.3) million, compared to $(1.8) million. Loss per share totaled $(0.15) compared to $(0.22) on a fully diluted basis. Year-to-Date Summary Compared to the Prior Year

Net revenues of $11.7 million, compared to $16.5 million.

Average active PaperPie Brand Partners totaled 6,800, compared to 13,700.

Loss before income taxes of $(3.2) million, compared to $(4.2) million.

Net loss totaled $(2.4) million, compared to $(3.1) million. Loss per share totaled $(0.28), compared to $(0.37) on a fully diluted basis. Per Craig White, Chief Executive Officer, "Earlier this week we announced that the buyer group for the Hilti Complex has provided their official notice to proceed with the building purchase. We expect the sale to be completed in mid-November. As previously announced, once completed, we will use the proceeds from the sale to pay off our entire outstanding bank debt. Selling this complex improves our cashflows and allows us to execute our turn-around initiative which includes a conservative plan for purchasing out of stock items as well as new titles that will drive revenues, brand partner growth, and energize our salesforce. We continue to expect to reduce our overall inventory levels, even with the planned purchases, and the cash flows from reducing our excess inventory will fund our operations." "Throughout this year we have continued to focus on positioning the Company for a return to profitability with even lower historical operating costs. I am encouraged with our continued focus on reducing our costs and improving our results. The next big step toward profitability will be returning to revenue growth which will be driven by adding Brand Partners and increasing sales. We are working on several strategic initiatives with our IT department to improve our Brand Partner success and make it easier for interested parties to join PaperPie." "I would like to again thank our stakeholders for your ongoing support, including our Brand Partners, Customers, Employees, Vendors and Shareholders. Through your support, we remain steadfast in our mission to improve children's literacy," concluded Mr. White. EDUCATIONAL DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended

August 31, Six Months Ended

August 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 NET REVENUES $ 4,621,100 $ 6,509,200 $ 11,727,500 $ 16,502,600 LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (1,750,200)

(2,466,100)

(3,199,500)

(4,213,100) INCOME TAX BENEFIT (455,500)

(662,700)

(829,600)

(1,130,700) NET LOSS $ (1,294,700)

$ (1,803,400)

$ (2,369,900)

$ (3,082,400) WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON AND

EQUIVALENT SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 8,583,201 8,272,217 8,583,201 8,269,494 Diluted 8,583,201 8,272,217 8,583,201 8,269,494

Fiscal 2026 Second Quarter Earnings Call

Date: Thursday, October 9, 2025

Time: 3:30 PM CT (4:30 PM ET)

Dial-in number: (800) 717-1738

Conference ID: 43999

The conference call will be broadcast live and audio replays will be available following the event at .

About Educational Development Corporation (EDC)

EDC began as a publishing company specializing in books for children. EDC is the owner and exclusive publisher of Kane Miller Books ("Kane Miller"); Learning Wrap-Ups, maker of educational manipulatives; and SmartLab Toys, maker of STEAM-based toys and games. EDC is also the exclusive United States MLM distributor of Usborne Publishing Limited ("Usborne") children's books. EDC-owned products are sold via 4,000 retail outlets and EDC and Usborne products are offered by independent brand partners who hold book showings through social media, book fairs with schools and public libraries, in individual homes, as well as other in-person events and internet sales.

