Educational Development Corporation Announces Fiscal 2026 Second Quarter And Year To Date Results
| Three Months Ended
August 31,
| Six Months Ended
August 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|NET REVENUES
|$
|4,621,100
|$
|6,509,200
|$
|11,727,500
|$
|16,502,600
|LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|(1,750,200)
|
|(2,466,100)
|
|(3,199,500)
|
|(4,213,100)
|INCOME TAX BENEFIT
|(455,500)
|
|(662,700)
|
|(829,600)
|
|(1,130,700)
|NET LOSS
|$
|(1,294,700)
|
|$
|(1,803,400)
|
|$
|(2,369,900)
|
|$
|(3,082,400)
| WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON AND
EQUIVALENT SHARES OUTSTANDING
|Basic
|8,583,201
|8,272,217
|8,583,201
|8,269,494
|Diluted
|8,583,201
|8,272,217
|8,583,201
|8,269,494
Fiscal 2026 Second Quarter Earnings Call
Date: Thursday, October 9, 2025
Time: 3:30 PM CT (4:30 PM ET)
Dial-in number: (800) 717-1738
Conference ID: 43999
The conference call will be broadcast live and audio replays will be available following the event at .
About Educational Development Corporation (EDC)
EDC began as a publishing company specializing in books for children. EDC is the owner and exclusive publisher of Kane Miller Books ("Kane Miller"); Learning Wrap-Ups, maker of educational manipulatives; and SmartLab Toys, maker of STEAM-based toys and games. EDC is also the exclusive United States MLM distributor of Usborne Publishing Limited ("Usborne") children's books. EDC-owned products are sold via 4,000 retail outlets and EDC and Usborne products are offered by independent brand partners who hold book showings through social media, book fairs with schools and public libraries, in individual homes, as well as other in-person events and internet sales.
Contact:
Educational Development Corporation
Craig White, (918) 622-4522
Cautionary Statement for the Purpose of the " Safe Harbor " Provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
The information discussed in this Press Release includes "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "may," "expect," "estimate," "project," "plan," "believe," "intend," "achievable," "anticipate," "continue," "potential," "should," "could," and similar terms and phrases. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties and we can give no assurance that such expectations or assumptions will be achieved. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, our success in recruiting and retaining new brand partners, our ability to locate and procure desired books, our ability to ship the volume of orders that are received without creating backlogs, our ability to obtain adequate financing for working capital and capital expenditures, economic and competitive conditions, regulatory changes and other uncertainties, cybersecurity threats and incidents, the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as those factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended February 29, 2024, all of which are difficult to predict. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed may not occur. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements in this paragraph and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended February 29, 2024 and speak only as of the date of this Press Release. Other than as required under the securities laws, we do not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in expectations or otherwise.
