Tanzania's Zanzibar President Mwinyi Sworn In For Second Five-Year Term

MENAFN - IANS) Dar Es Salaam, Nov 1 (IANS) Tanzania's Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi was sworn in on Saturday for a second five-year term after winning Wednesday's general election with 74.8 per cent of the vote.

The oath of office was administered by Zanzibar Chief Justice Khamis Ramadhani Abdalla Shaaban at the New Amaan Complex Stadium, in a ceremony attended by senior government officials, including Tanzania's Vice President Philip Mpango, diplomats, and tens of thousands of Zanzibaris.

After taking the oath, Mwinyi inspected a guard of honor mounted by the armed forces, Xinhua news agency reported. Speaking on Thursday night after the Zanzibar Electoral Commission declared him the winner on the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi party ticket, Mwinyi pledged to put national interests at the forefront of his new administration.

Mwinyi, the candidate of the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi party, beat 10 contenders from opposition parties with the voter turnout standing at over 88 per cent across the semi-autonomous islands.

Flanked by first lady Mariam Mwinyi, he thanked voters for their confidence and pledged to continue strengthening good governance, economic growth, and social development.

He urged the 10 opposition presidential candidates who contested the election to set aside differences and work together in protecting the country's interests.

"Let us forget the past and open a new chapter of rebuilding the archipelago," Mwinyi said.

Mwinyi, first elected in 2020, will serve another five-year term leading the Zanzibar Revolutionary Government.

Mwinyi had earlier served as a Minister in the Tanzanian Government in different potfolios since 2000. He was born in Zanzibar and graduated with a degree in Medicine in Turkey at the University of Marmara in Istanbul and proceeded for specialization in Internal Medicine in UK from King's College at Hammersmith Hospital in London.

Before joining politics he worked as a medical practitioner at Royal Sussex Hospital in Brighton UK, Muhimbili National Hospital Tanzania and Hubert Kairuki Memorial Hospital in Dar es Salaam. He also taught as a senior lecturer at Hubert Kairuki Memorial University Medical School. Mwinyi was the Minister of Defence and National Service for 10 years before being elected as President of Zanzibar in 2020.