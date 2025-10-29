403
Doha Becomes Hub Of Innovation, Culture, And Economy In Nov
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar is experiencing an unprecedented wave of cultural, economic, and sports activities in November, as Doha prepares to host a series of international conferences, exhibitions, festivals, and championships, highlighting its position as a regional hub for innovation, sustainability, and excellence.
From Sustainability Week to the World Innovation Summit for Education (WISE), FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025, Doha Film Festival, and Qatar International Exhibition For Travel and Tourism, the events cover sectors such as sports, economy, health, education, and culture, reflecting Qatar's vision of promoting international dialogue and supporting sustainable development.
Nov 1-7: Qatar Sustainability Week led by Earthna, 10th edition of Qatar Sustainability Week will highlight sustainability efforts.
Nov 3-27: FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025 Qatar is set to host its third global tournament under the supervision of FIFA, after it has been awarded the hosting rights for the FIFA U-17 World Cup November 4-8: KIDS EXPO 2025 Under the theme "Our Children are the Greatest Treasure," the second edition of the Expo will be held to raise awareness about children's rights.
Nov 5-8: Qatar Boat Show 2025 Held at the Old Doha Port, the second edition of Qatar Boat Show 2025 will combine heritage, luxury, and innovation in yachting.
Novr 11-13: Qatar Medicare 2025 Qatar Medicare stands as Qatar's first International Healthcare and Medical Trade Exhibition and Conference, convening an extensive network of healthcare stakeholders.
Nov 17-19: Rowad 2025 Conference Under the theme "Beyond Boundaries: Scaling, Sustaining, and Succeeding," Rowad Entrepreneurship Conference 2025 is considered the most influential event in the State of Qatar's entrepreneurship sector. This year's edition will focus on the requirements for international growth and expansion beyond local markets.
Nov 20-22: 17th Gulf Heart Association Conference The conference will cover numerous topics of advanced and general cardiology. It aims to bring together leading experts, researchers, and healthcare professionals to share knowledge and research on all aspects of heart disease prevention, diagnosis, and management.
Nov 20-23: 5th Qatar Taekwondo Open Championships The Championship will bring together international athletes.
Nov 20-28: Doha Film Festival Doha Film Festival upports talent, promots cultural dialogue, and showcases innovative visions.
Nov 24-25: 12th World Innovation Summit for Education (WISE) The 12th edition of the World Innovation Summit for Education (WISE 12) centers around the theme "Humanity: Human Values at the Heart of Education." WISE 12 aims to deepen discussions on the purpose of education and its pivotal role in serving humanity.
Nov 24-26: Qatar International Exhibition For Travel and Tourism 2025 (QTM 2025) QTM 2025 is a prominent platform in the field of travel and tourism, bringing together leading global destinations to showcase the latest trends in sports tourism, conferences and exhibitions tourism, business and cultural tourism, and leisure tourism.
Nov 25-26: MWC Doha 2025 MWC25 Doha is the first-ever edition of the GSMA's MWC Series to be held in the Middle East and North Africa. The event marks a key milestone in positioning Qatar as a regional hub for digital innovation and transformation.
The conference will explore three key themes: AI Nexus, focusing on the role of artificial intelligence in powering innovation; Intelligent Economies, centered on secure digital infrastructure and next-generation networks; and Connected Industries, highlighting the growing impact of emerging technologies on daily life and economic systems.
Nov 27-29: 6th International Primary Health Care Conference (IPHCC Qatar 2025) The Conference brings together specialists, policymakers, and researchers to exchange knowledge and best practices in the field of primary health care.
Nov 28-30: 2025 FIA Formula One World Championship It is one of the season's most anticipated races.
This vibrant calendar underscores the State of Qatar's commitment to solidifying its position on the global events map, attracting international expertise, and affirming its leadership in building a future driven by innovation and knowledge. Sustainability Week World Innovation Summit for Education FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025 Doha Film Festival Qatar International Exhibition For Travel and Tourism
