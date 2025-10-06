403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
USD/JPY Forecast 06/10: US Dollar Rallies Against JPY
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The US dollar rallied against the Japanese yen during the early hours on Friday, but we have seen a certain amount of resistance in this market, as this pair continues to be very noisy. That doesn't surprise me, because it has been very choppy for months, even though we at one point got a bit of a“false break out.” The candlestick for the Friday session looks like it is going to close positive, but I also recognize that the 200 Day EMA has offered significant resistance, and therefore it suggests that perhaps the market isn't quite ready to take off to the upside, and we may be stuck in the same consolidation for a while.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BC.GAME News Backs Deccan Gladiators As Title Sponsor In 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 League
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Solo Leveling Levels Up: Korean Billion-Dollar Megafranchise Goes Onchain With Story
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches 50% Completion In Phase 6
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
CommentsNo comment