UN In Geneva Sets Up Investigative Mechanism On Afghanistan
The resolution was approved by consensus. Requested by many NGOs since the return to power of the Taliban, in August 2021, and by several countries, this mechanism had been raised in previous discussions.
Despite the United Nations' financial difficulties, which are affecting the deployment of certain mechanisms mandated by the Council, the European Union decided to request it. In particular, it will examine the many restrictions imposed on Afghan women by the radical Islamist group.More More Foreign Affairs Will asylum for Afghan women cause more migrants to choose Switzerland?
This content was published on Apr 10, 2024 Some parliamentarians are contesting Switzerland's policy of granting asylum to Afghan women and girls, arguing it will create a pull effect.Read more: Will asylum for Afghan women cause more migrants to choose Switzerland
