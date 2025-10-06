UN In Geneva Sets Up Investigative Mechanism On Afghanistan

Français fr Mécanisme international d'enquête sur l'Afghanistan lancé à Genève Original Read more: Mécanisme international d'enquête sur l'Afghanistan lancé à Genèv

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva decided on Monday to launch an independent investigative mechanism to gather evidence on alleged human rights violations in Afghanistan. This content was published on October 6, 2025 - 12:33 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

The resolution was approved by consensus. Requested by many NGOs since the return to power of the Taliban, in August 2021, and by several countries, this mechanism had been raised in previous discussions.

Despite the United Nations' financial difficulties, which are affecting the deployment of certain mechanisms mandated by the Council, the European Union decided to request it. In particular, it will examine the many restrictions imposed on Afghan women by the radical Islamist group.

