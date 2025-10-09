What Are The New IRS 2026 Federal Income Tax Brackets? Who Will Gain? New Rules Explained
Announcing the new income tax rule , the IRS said it was adjusting for inflation in an attempt to prevent 'bracket creep', when an increase in wages pushes the taxpayer into the higher tax bracket without having an actual impact on purchase power.
The agency on Thursday said it was increasing the income tax threshold for each bracket. The new IRS 2026 federal income tax bracket changes will apply to tax year 2026 for returns filed in 2027.
Here is everything you need to know about the IRS 2026 federal income tax brackets and other new rules.IRS 2026 federal income tax brackets: What are the new brackets?For married couples filing jointly:
- Income range: $0 to $24,800 – 10% tax Income range: $24,801 to $100,800 – 12% tax Income range: $100,801 to $211,100 – 22% tax Income range: $211,101 to $403,550 – 24% tax Income range: $403,551 to $512,450 – 32% tax Income range: $512,451 to $768,700 – 35% tax Income range: $768,701 and up – 37% tax
- Income range: $0 to $12,400 – 10% tax Income range: $12,401 to $50,400 – 12% tax Income range: $50,401 to $105,700 – 22% tax Income range: $105,701 to $201,775 – 24% tax Income range: $201,776 to $256,225 – 32% tax Income range: $256,226 to $640,600 – 35% tax Income range: $640,601 and up – 37% tax
The new income tax rule are set to benefit Americans, who need to earn more before they fall into a higher tax bracket. For example, a single taxpayer earning $50,000 will need to pay 12% tax in 2026 as compared to 22% tax in 2025. This is likely to offer relief to the middle class.Also Read | NITI Aayog proposes a tax fix to ease business for offshore companies Also Read | Mind the tax! Samir Arora alerts Indian investors to the US estate tax risks
Senior taxpayers could additionally see another relief, thanks to a provision under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act that provides a temporary tax deduction of up to $6,000 for people aged 65 and older.Standard deduction
The IRS has further increased the standard deduction for taxpayers. Here are the new rates:
- $32,200 for married couples filing jointly $24,150 in case of heads of households $16,100 for single filers or married individuals filing separately
The IRS will furlough nearly half of its workforce on Wednesday as part of the ongoing government shutdown, the tax agency said on its website.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
- Fitell Corporation Launches Solana (SOL) Digital Asset Treasury With $100M Financing Facility, With Focus On Yield And On-Chain Defi Innovation
- Meanwhile, Bitcoin Life Insurer, Secures $82M To Meet Soaring Demand For Inflation-Proof Savings
- Edgen Launches Multi‐Agent Intelligence Upgrade To Unify Crypto And Equity Analysis
- The Bitcoin Way Launches Panama Discovery Trip - A Premium 3-Day Plan B Experience
- Seoul Exchange, One Of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized Rwas
CommentsNo comment