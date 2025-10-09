Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Rekha Birthday: Amitabh Bachchan To Dharmendra Top 6 Favourite Co-Stars Of The Actress

Rekha Birthday: Amitabh Bachchan To Dharmendra Top 6 Favourite Co-Stars Of The Actress


2025-10-09 10:07:52
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Rekha Birthday: Actress turned 71. She was born on October 10, 1954, in Chennai. She's starred in many hit movies and shared the screen with several superstars. Here, we're talking about Rekha's favorite leading men

Amitabh Bachchan is one of Rekha's favorite heroes. Their on-screen chemistry was a huge hit. They worked in films like Do Anjaane, Khoon Pasina, Ganga Ki Saugandh, Alaap, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Suhaag, and more. Big B is 82.

Dharmendra, 89, is also one of Rekha's favorite heroes. They starred together in films like Kahani Kismat Ki, Ghazab, Kartavya, Kasam Suhaag Ki, Keemat, and Baazi.

Rekha and Jeetendra's pairing was also very popular. They delivered many hit films together. They worked in movies like Nishaan, Ek Hi Bhool, Apna Bana Lo, Judaai, Sadaa Suhagan, Souten Ki Beti, Anokhi Ada, and more. Jeetendra is 83.

Rajesh Khanna was also one of Rekha's favorite heroes. They worked together in films like Aanchal, Agar Tum Na Hote, Namak Haraam, Aakraman, Asha Jyoti, Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, and others. Rajesh Khanna is no longer with us.

Shashi Kapoor was also a favorite co-star of Rekha's. The two worked together in films like Baseraa, Kali Ghata, Zameen Aasmaan, Immaan Dharam, Kalyug, Do Musafir, and Chakkar Pe Chakkar. Shashi Kapoor is also no longer with us.

Rekha and Randhir Kapoor worked together in films like Rampur Ka Lakshman, Dharam Karam, and Ram Bharose. He is 78 years old.

MENAFN09102025007385015968ID1110176427

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search