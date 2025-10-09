Rekha Birthday: Amitabh Bachchan To Dharmendra Top 6 Favourite Co-Stars Of The Actress

Rekha Birthday: Actress turned 71. She was born on October 10, 1954, in Chennai. She's starred in many hit movies and shared the screen with several superstars. Here, we're talking about Rekha's favorite leading men

Amitabh Bachchan is one of Rekha's favorite heroes. Their on-screen chemistry was a huge hit. They worked in films like Do Anjaane, Khoon Pasina, Ganga Ki Saugandh, Alaap, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Suhaag, and more. Big B is 82.

Dharmendra, 89, is also one of Rekha's favorite heroes. They starred together in films like Kahani Kismat Ki, Ghazab, Kartavya, Kasam Suhaag Ki, Keemat, and Baazi.

Rekha and Jeetendra's pairing was also very popular. They delivered many hit films together. They worked in movies like Nishaan, Ek Hi Bhool, Apna Bana Lo, Judaai, Sadaa Suhagan, Souten Ki Beti, Anokhi Ada, and more. Jeetendra is 83.

Rajesh Khanna was also one of Rekha's favorite heroes. They worked together in films like Aanchal, Agar Tum Na Hote, Namak Haraam, Aakraman, Asha Jyoti, Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, and others. Rajesh Khanna is no longer with us.

Shashi Kapoor was also a favorite co-star of Rekha's. The two worked together in films like Baseraa, Kali Ghata, Zameen Aasmaan, Immaan Dharam, Kalyug, Do Musafir, and Chakkar Pe Chakkar. Shashi Kapoor is also no longer with us.

Rekha and Randhir Kapoor worked together in films like Rampur Ka Lakshman, Dharam Karam, and Ram Bharose. He is 78 years old.