Karwa Chauth 2025 Upavas Duration, Moonrise Time, Shubh Muhurat, Vrat Ritual And Significance, More
The term Karwa Chauth has been derived from Karwa or Karak which refers to the earthen pot Argha through which water offering is made to the moon.Also Read | Happy Karwa Chauth 2025: Best 50+ wishes, WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook status Karwa Chauth ritual and custom: What do women do on Karak Chaturthi?
Married women observe the nirjala vrat, a fast without food or water, on this day from sunrise to moonrise and offer prayers for the health, longevity and prosperity of their husband. This festival celebrates the bond of love between a husband and wife and women break their fast only after sighting of the moon. Women worship several deities on this day including Chauth Mata, Goddess Gaura, Lord Shiva, Lord Kartikeya and Lord Ganesha.
Traditionally, women look at the moon through a sieve and then glance at their husband's face before taking the first sip of water.
Unmarried girls also observe a fast on this day in some regions and pray their future spouses' health and long life. Henna application is an important ritual of Karwa Chauth celebrations. Religious books suh as Dharamasindhu, Nirnayasindhu and Vratraj mention Karwa Chauth as Karaka Chaturthi.Also Read | Bank holiday on Karwa Chauth: Are banks open or closed on October 10, 2025? Karwa Chauth shubh muhurat time
The Chaturthi tithi commenced on Thursday, October 9 at 10:54 PM and will conclude at 7:38 PM on October 10, according to Drik Panchang.
Notably, Karwa Chauth puja muhurat will be of 1 hour 14 minutes duration, which will begin at 5:57 PM and end at 7:11 PM on October 10.
Karwa Chauth upavasa is of 14 hours 2 minutes duration which commenced at 6:21 AM on October 10 and will conclude at 8:23 PM.Also Read | SC permits women officials to wear traditional clothes for Karwa Chauth 2025 Karwa Chauth celebrations across India
Meanwhile, the fast of Vakratunda Sankashti Chaturthi is observed on the day of Karwa Chauth in Maharashtra and other regions. The Vakratunda form of Lord Ganesha is worshipped on this day. Ahoi Ashtami Vrat is observed four days after Karwa Chauth for the wellbeing of sons.
