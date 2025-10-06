Muttaqi Travels To Russia For Moscow Format Meeting

Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Taliban's acting foreign minister, has arrived in Russia at the official invitation of the Russian Federation to attend the seventh round of the“Moscow Format” consultations on Afghanistan, Taliban officials said on Monday.

According to Taliban Foreign Ministry spokesman Hafiz Zia Ahmad Takal, the visit is part of ongoing diplomatic outreach and regional cooperation with member countries of the Moscow Format. He said the talks will focus on regional security, counterterrorism, economic cooperation, and humanitarian issues affecting Afghanistan.

Takal noted that this is the first time the Taliban's foreign minister is participating as an official member of the Moscow Format - a sign of the group's growing regional engagement since returning to power in 2021.

The seventh session of the Moscow Format consultations is scheduled for Tuesday, October 7, and will include delegates from Russia, China, Pakistan, Iran, India, and Central Asian states. The platform serves as a regional mechanism to discuss Afghanistan's stability, humanitarian challenges, and the fight against terrorism.

Muttaqi's participation comes as neighboring countries push for a coordinated regional strategy toward Afghanistan amid growing security and economic concerns.

Analysts say the Taliban's attendance reflects its ongoing effort to gain international legitimacy through regional diplomacy, even as global recognition remains elusive. While Moscow and other regional capitals maintain contact with Taliban officials, concerns over human rights violations, women's restrictions, and terrorism continue to limit broader acceptance.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram