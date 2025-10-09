CREA To Publish September 2025 Resale Housing Statistics On Thursday, October 16
The monthly statistics package will be accompanied by the updated quarterly forecast.
The final 2025 releases are scheduled for Monday, November 17 and Monday, December 15 .
About the Canadian Real Estate Association
The Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) is one of Canada's largest single-industry associations. CREA works on behalf of more than 160,000 REALTORS® who contribute to the economic and social well-being of communities across Canada. Together they advocate for property owners, buyers and sellers.
