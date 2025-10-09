War Update: 199 Clashes On Frontline, Heavy Fighting Ongoing

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reported this, citing the evening update from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 22:00, October 9, 2025.

“Since the beginning of the day, 199 combat engagements have taken place. Russian invaders launched 55 airstrikes, dropping 120 guided bombs. They also deployed 1,848 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,018 artillery and mortar attacks on Ukrainian positions and populated areas,” the report states.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors , seven clashes occurred. The enemy conducted ten airstrikes, dropping 31 guided bombs, and carried out 116 artillery shellings, including two from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector , the Russians attacked 23 times near Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Stroivka, Zapadne, Dovhenke, and Kamianka, advancing toward Dvorychanske, Kolodiazne, and Bolohivka. Three clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector , the enemy made eight attempts to advance near Stepova Novoselivka, Kupiansk, Petropavlivka, and Ivanivka. One battle is still in progress.

In the Lyman sector , Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled ten assaults near Kopanky, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Novoselivka, and toward Stavky. One engagement continues.

In the Sloviansk sector , the enemy attacked 11 times near Yampil, Serebrianka, Novoselivka, Vyimka, and Pereizne.

In the Kramatorsk sector , Russian troops launched two assaults near Chasiv Yar and Orikhovo-Vasylivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector , 19 combat engagements were recorded. The Russians attempted to storm Ukrainian positions near Bila Hora, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, Poltavka, and toward Pleshchiivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector , 54 attacks took place in and around Volodymyrivka, Novotoretske, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Sukhetske, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Novoserhiivka, Promin, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Kotliarivka, Horikhove, and Filiia. Ukrainian defenders continue to hold the line.

According to preliminary data, 197 Russian troops were neutralized in this sector - 145 of them killed. Ukrainian forces also destroyed three armored vehicles, two trucks, and 69 drones, as well as hitting six enemy shelters and two additional vehicles.

In the Oleksandrivka sector , Ukrainian defenders repelled 28 attacks near Ivanivka, Piddubne, Oleksandrohrad, Sichneve, Sosnivka, Vorone, Berezove, Novovasylivske, Novohryhorivka, Malynivka, and Poltavka. Ten clashes are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole sector , no offensive actions were recorded.

In the Orikhiv sector , the enemy made three failed attempts to advance near Stepove and toward Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovske sector , Russian troops made four unsuccessful assaults on Ukrainian positions.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, during the Dobropillia counteroffensive, the Ukrainian Defense Forces liberated 180.8 square kilometers of territory.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine