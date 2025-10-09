Ukraine And U.S. Strengthen Energy Cooperation Ahead Of Winter Challenges

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Hrynchuk reported this on Facebook .

“We had a substantive conversation with U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright and discussed the priorities of our cooperation. The United States remains one of our reliable partners, helping us expand equipment reserves for rapid recovery after attacks and strengthen the physical protection of our infrastructure,” Hrynchuk wrote on Facebook.

She briefed Wright on the current situation in Ukraine's energy sector and the challenges posed by Russian strikes on critical infrastructure ahead of the winter period.

“The enemy's tactics remain unchanged - to plunge Ukraine into darkness. Russia continues to target our energy facilities. Protecting infrastructure, accumulating spare equipment and energy resources - including natural gas - remain key priorities in our work with partners. We share a strategic goal: to replace Russian oil and gas on the European market,” Hrynchuk emphasized.

The two ministers also discussed the development of nuclear energy. Hrynchuk outlined Ukraine's ongoing projects and future potential in this sector.

“I'm grateful to Chris Wright for his words of support for Ukraine and to the American people for their readiness to advance our joint initiatives,” she added.

