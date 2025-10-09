Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Zelensky Holds Meeting On Preparing Ukraine's Energy Sector For Winter

Zelensky Holds Meeting On Preparing Ukraine's Energy Sector For Winter


2025-10-09 07:07:04
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The President reported this in his video address , according to Ukrinform.

“Each morning brings new tasks for our energy workers and repair crews. Russian strikes do not stop. Civilian infrastructure, energy infrastructure are the Russians' primary targets. We will counter them. We are countering them. And it is important that our partners are ready to help us. We determined who to contact and what exactly must be achieved in the coming weeks. Work at the community and regional level must also be carried out by everyone. Otherwise, there will be conclusions regarding the performance of the responsible leaders,” Zelensky said.

Read also: Presidential Administration discusses cooperation on energy and infrastructure restoration with EBRD

As Ukrinform previously reported, the President noted that, amid Russia's mass strikes, Ukraine had developed two contingency plans to ensure sufficient gas supply for the winter period.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

MENAFN09102025000193011044ID1110176097

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search