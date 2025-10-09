Zelensky Holds Meeting On Preparing Ukraine's Energy Sector For Winter
“Each morning brings new tasks for our energy workers and repair crews. Russian strikes do not stop. Civilian infrastructure, energy infrastructure are the Russians' primary targets. We will counter them. We are countering them. And it is important that our partners are ready to help us. We determined who to contact and what exactly must be achieved in the coming weeks. Work at the community and regional level must also be carried out by everyone. Otherwise, there will be conclusions regarding the performance of the responsible leaders,” Zelensky said.Read also: Presidential Administration discusses cooperation on energy and infrastructure restoration with EBRD
As Ukrinform previously reported, the President noted that, amid Russia's mass strikes, Ukraine had developed two contingency plans to ensure sufficient gas supply for the winter period.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
