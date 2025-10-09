'Go Back To India': Indian Woman Racially Abused In Ireland, Viral Video Sparks Debate

MENAFN - Live Mint) An Indian woman based in Ireland has shared a disturbing video showing her being subjected to a racist verbal attack on the streets of Dublin . The local woman seen in the video told her to“go back to India” and questioned her right to live in the country.

The victim, Swati Verma, took to Instagram to recount the ordeal, saying she was“shaken” and“heartbroken” by the incident.“I never thought I'd have to justify my existence on a street I walk every day,” she wrote.

The confrontation took place around 9 p.m. outside Verma's gym. A woman wearing a Dublin City University (DCU) badge approached her and began asking intrusive questions.

“She stopped me and started asking - 'Why did you come to Ireland? What are you doing here? Why don't you go back to India?” Verma said.

A part of the encounter was caught on camera. In the video, the Irish woman can be heard saying,“Do you have any idea what you're doing? You're coming to Ireland, paying landlords f***ing money to live here.”

To this, Verma calmly responds,“And what should I be doing instead - just live on the road, in a tent?”

The woman then continues,“You're giving them power, but I am the power, and I'm gonna f*** them over. I am the entity.” She also questions Verma's immigration status, asking,“Do you have a work visa?”

Verma replies,“Yes, I'm not here for free. I pay my taxes and contribute to the economy.” The woman retorts,“Biggest mistake you ever made... go back to India.”

“I Was Startled And Scared”

In her Instagram caption, Verma said she initially froze and recorded voice notes for her partner while the woman continued yelling.“I was startled, scared and just trying to process what was happening,” she wrote.

She added that she has since filed a police complaint, saying,“I recorded, I reported, and I'm sharing because this shouldn't happen to anyone.”

Verma also noted that the attacker“might have been mentally ill,” but said the incident reflects a deeper problem.“This isn't just about one person - it's about how racism, intimidation and hate still walk freely on our streets.”

“No One Should Have To Defend Their Right To Belong”

Ending her post with a message of strength, Verma wrote,“I'm not sharing this for sympathy. I still believe Ireland is home, but no one should ever have to defend their right to belong.”

The video, which has since gone viral, has sparked outrage online, with many users calling out racism in Ireland and praising Verma for her calm and dignity in the face of hate.

A user commented,“'Go back to india' is their favorite line- if only I had a nickle of how many irish I can across in Dubai, living and thriving!”

Another user wrote,“I think she needs some good sleep to recover her mental health.”

“I'm so sorry you experienced this. You never have to justify your existence to anyone. Hope you're doing ok,” the third user wrote.

“You gave her way more grace than she deserved,” the fourth remarked.

“Racism is rising in Ireland,” the fifth wrote.