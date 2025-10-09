World Food Programme Appoints Acclaimed Actress Ashley Park As Goodwill Ambassador

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The UN World Food Programme (WFP) has announced Ashley Park-a Grammy, Tony and Critics Choice award nominated actress, singer and Broadway star known for her global hit Netflix show, Emily in Paris-as its newest Goodwill Ambassador. Park will leverage her voice and platform to advocate on behalf of the more than 300 million people facing severe hunger globally, with a focus on disproportionately impacted women and children.

Amid escalating humanitarian needs and budget shortfalls, Park will help generate support and funding for WFP's life-saving emergency food assistance and resilience programs, which serve more than 150 million people across 120 countries. Park's influence, particularly among Gen Z and Millennials, is especially critical as WFP aims to inspire and activate the next generation of hunger-relief advocates.

“I am truly honored and humbled to become a World Food Programme Goodwill Ambassador ,” said Ashley Park.“I'm eager to help elevate the voices of the women, children and communities facing hunger and to inspire others to take action alongside me. While ending hunger can seem overwhelming or hopeless, I know it's possible after seeing firsthand the expertise, scale and impact of WFP's work. I urge everyone to learn more about WFP and to support its vital mission. Everyone deserves access to food and without it, the hopes, dreams and human potential of millions hangs in the balance.”

Passionate about WFP's mission, Park has worked to elevate the visibility of hunger emergencies and to drive much-needed funding. Her fundraising appeal for Sudan-where famine has been confirmed-raised more than $500,000 and provided one million life-saving meals. She recently issued a fundraising appeal to provide nutritional support to mothers and children facing malnutrition.

For World Food Day 2024, Park joined WFP Goodwill Ambassador Michael Kors to release a social video amplifying WFP's homegrown school feeding program and its impact on women farmers, children and communities.

During a recent visit to WFP's Rome headquarters, she met with WFP executive director Cindy McCain and members of WFP's Executive Leadership Team to learn firsthand about WFP's programs, including emergency food assistance, school feeding , specialized nutrition for women and children, and farmer skills training.

“I am thrilled to welcome Ashley to our WFP family at a time when humanitarian needs continue to grow and famine is once again a reality in our world,” said Cindy McCain, executive director of the World Food Programme.“Her powerful voice will be invaluable in mobilizing support as we race to reach millions of severely hungry children, women and men with lifesaving food. I hope Ashley's inspiring humanitarian spirit will encourage many other young people to join our global movement. Together, we can save lives and create a better future where no one goes to bed hungry.”

“Ashley is an influential cultural force, and we know that she will inspire citizens around the world to help us meet the urgent needs of families facing severe hunger,” said Barron Segar, president and CEO, World Food Program USA.“Each of us has a role to play in resolving this challenge and every action-be it donating, advocating, or raising awareness-makes a difference.”

Park is best known for starring as“Mindy” in the hit Netflix series“Emily in Paris” opposite Lily Collins. Park received a Critics' Choice Nomination for“Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series” for her performance in the Golden Globe and Emmy nominated series, becoming the first Asian American actress to receive a nomination in the category.

Park starred in the Lionsgate film“Joy Ride” and her television roles include Only Murders in the Building, Beef and Girls5eva. Her Broadway credits include starring in Mean Girls (Tony nomination for Best Featured Role in a Musical), The King and I (Grammy nomination for soundtrack), Sunday in the Park With George starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Mamma Mia and Grand Horizons.

Park joins an esteemed roster of WFP Goodwill Ambassadors, including Kate Hudson, Michael Kors, Abel“The Weeknd” Tesfaye, Ons Jabeur, Son Heung-Min, Andrew Zimmern and Antoni Porowski.

The post World Food Programme appoints acclaimed actress Ashley Park as Goodwill Ambassador appeared first on Caribbean News Global .