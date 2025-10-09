Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


President Ilham Aliyev Attends Informal Dinner For CIS Heads Of State In Dushanbe

2025-10-09 03:10:46
(MENAFN- AzerNews) On October 9, the Heads of State of the CIS were invited to an informal dinner in Dushanbe, Azernews reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is attending the event.

