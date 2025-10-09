Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Ilham Aliyev Attends Informal Dinner Of CIS Heads Of State In Dushanbe

President Ilham Aliyev Attends Informal Dinner Of CIS Heads Of State In Dushanbe


2025-10-09 03:10:44
(MENAFN- AzerNews) On October 9, the heads of state of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) were invited to an informal dinner in Dushanbe. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is participating in the event, Azernews reports.

MENAFN09102025000195011045ID1110175329

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search